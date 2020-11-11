FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy morning, temps above normal yet again

By Diane Deaton | November 11, 2020 at 7:26 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 7:34 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another summer-like morning this Wednesday.

Veteran’s Day is starting out again with temperatures in the 70°s, 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Watch out for areas of fog – especially where you know it could be problematic during the early commute; an advisory may be necessary. 

Otherwise, a few spotty/isolated showers could pop up this morning on First Alert Doppler radar, but becoming partly cloudy this afternoon and staying unseasonably warm, a high today of 83°. 

Overnight, mostly clear and not as warm/muggy. Our low will actually drop into the lower 60°s.

Yomorrow, sunny skies, light north winds and a high of 80°.

