EBRSO warns residents to not approach armed burglars after string of vehicle break-ins around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say recently, they’ve seen an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries involving armed suspects. Because of this, they’re warning residents to never approach a burglar.
The sheriff’s office says if you think your car or home is being burglarized, do not confront the burglar, but instead, call 911 immediately. Also, it’s important to not leave valuables in your car and to always lock the doors.
Anyone with information about any recent burglary is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.
