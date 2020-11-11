City looks to help veteran-owned small businesses suffering during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While you’re observing Veterans Day, don’t forget to visit your favorite veteran-owned small business, like Lizzie’s Restaurant.
Ricky Griffin served in the military for 25 years and now, he’s trying to keep business alive during the pandemic, just like many other business owners in the Baton Rouge area. Many business owners are relying on micro grants from the city to help keep their doors open. The city intends to develop specific plans for veterans to help them stay on their feet after the many problems of 2020.
“Look at the micro grants as sort of step one. Once we’ve exhausted the million dollars, the next step is then how do we create a much more longer term sustaining financial product for businesses and specifically for those that are veteran-owned,” said Veneeth Iyengar, assistant chief administrative officers for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Right now, there’s still time for businesses to apply for grants. Visit the Urban League’s website to learn more.
