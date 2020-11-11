Attorney Ron Haley to represent family of New Roads man killed in police chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ron Haley, an attorney who has represented clients in several high profile cases, says he and the associates of his law firm, Haley and Associates, and two other law firms have been retained to represent the family of a New Roads man who was killed during a police chase in Baton Rouge on Oct. 26.
Thaddeus Johnson, 22, of New Roads, was traveling in his 2000 Ford Mustang on Scenic Highway when he was hit head-on by a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that was being pursued by the New Roads Police Department and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson and the driver of the Camaro, Stanlasija Brue, 17, also of New Roads, were both killed in the crash. The three passengers in the Camaro, two 18-year-old women and a 4-year-old child, sustained critical injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in New Roads on the evening of Oct. 26 around 6:30 p.m. when officers with the New Roads Police Department tried to stop the Camaro that had been reported stolen in Baton Rouge two days before on Oct. 24.
Haley says he and his fellow attorneys are demanding the immediate release of the crash report, including whether officers performed any type of tactical vehicle intervention maneuver.
“Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says his deputies pursue cars over parish lines on a fairly regular basis, and that ending a chase is up to the deputy’s discretion. He further admits that if the driver had stopped, they would have been issued a citation and likely would not have even gone to jail. It is absurd and egregious that numerous officers from several agencies would pursue a ten-year-old, allegedly stolen vehicle through multiple parishes, compromising the lives of countless innocent citizens. Recovery of property is never equal to the value of human life. If it is indeed the policy of the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office to conduct such chases and allow their deputies such vast discretion without any true threat to loss of life, then this policy is inherently and deeply flawed and must be changed. This was an excessive and unnecessary use of force by police and one in which there were a great number of safer alternatives that were never implemented,” Haley said.
Dedrick A. Moore Attorneys at Law and the Trichell Law Firm have also been hired to represent the Johnson family alongside Haley and Associates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.