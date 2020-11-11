Attorney Ron Haley to represent family of New Roads man killed in police chase

“Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says his deputies pursue cars over parish lines on a fairly regular basis, and that ending a chase is up to the deputy’s discretion. He further admits that if the driver had stopped, they would have been issued a citation and likely would not have even gone to jail. It is absurd and egregious that numerous officers from several agencies would pursue a ten-year-old, allegedly stolen vehicle through multiple parishes, compromising the lives of countless innocent citizens. Recovery of property is never equal to the value of human life. If it is indeed the policy of the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office to conduct such chases and allow their deputies such vast discretion without any true threat to loss of life, then this policy is inherently and deeply flawed and must be changed. This was an excessive and unnecessary use of force by police and one in which there were a great number of safer alternatives that were never implemented,” Haley said.