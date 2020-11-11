Arrest made in connection with ‘racially motivated’ attack on Southern University student-athlete at LSU Lakes

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are looking for this man who is accused of punching and verbally assaulting a woman in the 2800 block of Dalrymple Drive around 6:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | November 11, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 7:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested the man accused of punching and verbally assaulting a female Southern University student-athlete in the 2800 block of Dalrymple Drive Monday, Nov. 9.

Police say Shane McKinney, 54, was arrested and charged with simple battery.

Shane McKinney, 54, (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)

McKinney is a doctor at Our Lady of the Lake hospital and has been placed on leave by his employer.

