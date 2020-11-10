Zachary High students to learn virtually after COVID-19 cases at school

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Zachary Community School District announced Tuesday, Nov. 10 that out of an abundance of caution, students at Zachary High School will be learning virtually Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 20.
The school district says this move is due to recent positive cases of COVID-19 at the school.
All students in grades 9th through 12th will log into their classes from home and follow their normal schedule via Moodle. All teachers will communicate directly with students.
