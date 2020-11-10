Yeti recalls Rambler Travel Mugs due to injury, burn hazards

(WAFB) - Yeti has issued a voluntary recall for more than 240,000 of its Rambler® 20 oz Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lids sold nationwide during the month of October 2020. The company says the lid’s magnet slider can eject from the lid and hot contents can spill out of the mug, posing injury and burns to the consumer.
The travel mugs were sold in a variety of colors including black, seafoam, navy, ice pink, northwoods green, graphite, and copper. The recall only involves travel mugs with the date code 34204010. The date code is located on the bottom of the travel mug base. The SKU is located on the product packaging slip for online orders, and the product receipt for in-store purchases.
SKUs Impacted:
Black: 21070060046, Seafoam: 21070060048, Navy: 21070060047, Graphite: 21070070066, Copper: 21070070064,
Northwoods Green: 21070060050, Ice Pink: 21070060052
Date Codes Impacted:
• Black: 34204010, 35204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010, 40204010
• Seafoam: 34204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010
• Navy: 34204010, 36204010, 38204010, 39204010
• Graphite: 35204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010
• Copper: 35204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010
• Northwoods Green: 34204010, 35204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010
• Ice Pink: 34204010, 35204010, 36204010, 37204010, 38204010, 39204010
Officials with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommend you stop using the affected mug immediately.
Refund
The company says you can return the lid for a full refund.
For more information on how to return the product, click here.
