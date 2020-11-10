WAFB-TV to host final Baton Rouge mayoral debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both candidates in the runoff election for East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President have agreed to take part in a debate on WAFB-TV next month.
Incumbent Sharon Weston-Broome came just 4,000 votes short of winning re-election outright last week. She is now in a runoff with the second-place finisher, former state representative Steve Carter.
The one-hour debate, to be televised live on WAFB-TV starting at 6 p.m. on December 3, will be the final debate between the two candidates before the December 5 runoff election.
WAFB Managing Editor and news anchor Greg Meriwether will moderate the debate.
