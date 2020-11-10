Tuesday, November 10: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 189,682 total cases - 1,307 new cases
- 5,829 total deaths - 10 new deaths
- 684 patients in hospitals - increase of 32 patients
- 71 patients on ventilators - decrease of 5 patients
- 172,210 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9.
- 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- 41% are individuals 29 and under.
- 30% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Monday, Nov. 10, LDH says 26,460 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,919,903.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
