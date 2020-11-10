Troopers asking for public’s help after 18-year-old pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Livingston Parish

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a hit and run crash that left an 18-year-old pedestrian dead in Livingston Parish.
Authorities say Chevy Hare, 18, of Independence, was walking southbound along LA 43, north of LA 442, just before 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
The driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene of the crash after hitting Hare, police say.
Hare was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Investigators say they obtained a toxicology sample from Hare for analysis.
State police are asking for the public’s help in locating the hit and run diver. Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.