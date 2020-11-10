SU releases statement about alleged ‘racially motivated’ incident involving student-athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University released a statement Tuesday, Nov. 10 in regards to an off-campus incident involving a student-athlete that they believe may have been racially motivated.
According to the university, there was some sort of verbal and physical altercation between a female student-athlete and a bystander. The school says the Baton Rouge Police Department has been made aware of the incident, and a complaint has been filed.
The school believes the incident may have been racially motivated.
“As a department, we call on the City of Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas to unite in creating change by communicating our beliefs and embracing our differences in order to eradicate racism and social injustice in our community,” said Roman Banks, SU athletic director.
It’s not yet clear at this time exactly what happened during this reported altercation. WAFB has reached out to BRPD for more details and will update this story when we know more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.