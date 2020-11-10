Nephew pleads guilty to manslaughter charge after hitting uncle with baseball bat, killing him

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2019 death of his uncle.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, the 21st Judicial District Court reported that Jonathan Herrell, 26, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his uncle, Tommy Herrell Jr., 59.
The incident happened March 30, 2019.
Officials say Livingston law enforcement officers were called out to a home on Florida Boulevard in Livingston about a man who had been injured by a baseball bat. A witness stated Jonathan and his uncle, Tommy, had gotten into an argument in the kitchen when Jonathan walked down the hallway into a bedroom and got a baseball bat, then came back into the kitchen. There was a brief scuffle, and then the witness said he walked back into the kitchen to find Tommy lying on the floor not moving with blood pooling around his head. Jonathan gathered his things and left the home.
Minutes later, Jonathan called 911 and told dispatchers, “I need to be picked up. My uncle pulled a knife on me and I hit him in the head with a baseball bat.” Investigators say Jonathan admitted to hitting his uncle with the bat multiple times.
Jonathan was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder. Tommy died April 2 as a result of his injuries.
The court reports Jonathan has been sentenced to 15 years with the Department of Corrections.
“The sentence was agreed upon and imposed with the consent of the victim’s family”, said District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
