NBA set for Dec. 22 return with 72-game season

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The NBA will officially return on December 22 for a 72-game regular season, the league announced Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Free agency signings are scheduled to begin Nov. 22. The full schedule of games will be released in the next few weeks. Training camps are set to start on Dec. 1.
The exact details for trades are still being worked out but those could begin in the next few days and the NBA draft is set to take place on Nov. 18.
Free agency will start two days after the draft, with around 100 players set for unrestricted status.
The salary cap and tax level will remain unchanged.
There are many issues still to be worked out, including health and safety protocols, as the players will no longer be in a bubble.
