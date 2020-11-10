THE INVESTIGATORS: Incident report details what led officers to encounter with Koy Moore

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the Baton Rouge Police Department continues to investigate claims that LSU freshman wide receiver, Koy Moore, was violated by three officers, an incident report obtained by the 9News Investigators details what led officers to that encounter in the first place.
According to the brief report, officers were dispatched to 740 W Chimes St. around 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8. The call came in as a disturbance. The report states dispatch told the officers that according to the security guard, there were approximately 200 people on the roof of the parking garage having a large party and playing loud music.
Upon arrival, the officers say they patrolled the parking garage from the first floor to the roof, but were unable to locate any large party or gathering. In addition, they did not find anyone playing loud music or causing a disturbance. The report states the case was closed without incident.
The report does not mention anything about the alleged encounter with Moore. The student-athlete claims he was violated by the officers, saying they pulled guns on him and at some point, tried to unzip his pants to find a gun he claims he repeatedly told officers he did not have.
It remains unclear at what point during the search of the area officers allegedly came in contact with Moore. The report does suggest the audio and video from the situation is available. WAFB has requested body camera video of the encounter, but the legal division with BRPD said Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 9) that the body camera video is not available because the video is part of an open internal affairs investigation.
