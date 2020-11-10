Grön Fuels announces potential $9.2 billion renewable fuel complex in Louisiana

The project would be built in stages over nine years at a site leased from the port on the west bank of the Mississippi River, near Port Allen. The first phase of construction would involve a capital investment of over $1.25 billion and create 340 new direct jobs by 2024. The base project is expected to produce up to 60,000 barrels per day of low-carbon renewable diesel, with an option to produce renewable jet fuel utilizing non-fossil feedstocks, including soybean oil, corn oil and animal fats. Upon completion of all phases – potentially by 2030 – the site would be one of the largest renewable fuel complexes in the world.