Four non-profit organizations to open youth opportunity center on Government Street

The coalition’s purpose is to provide a vibrant shared space where Baton Rouge youth have access to a network of relationships and opportunities grounded in the worth and power of young people to realize themselves and transform their communities. According to Big Buddy Program Executive Director, Gaylynne Mack, “There are not enough places in this community where young people are the focus. Youth spaces are often shared with other services. If our community is going to survive economically, youth need to connect to opportunities and experiences that make them positive contributors to our economy. It is our responsibility as adults to invest in young people, who are not liabilities to this community, but rather, our greatest assets.”