FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, humid weather continues into Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm and muggy conditions will continue into Wednesday as we await our next cold front. That next front will be a weak one, but should still be enough to give us slightly cooler mornings and somewhat lower humidity for the end of the week.
Today’s Forecast
After a gloomy start to the day with clouds and drizzle, we should see at least some sun mixed in by this afternoon, with highs in the low 80s. Isolated, generally light showers will remain possible through the day, with rain chances posted at 20%.
Rest of This Week
Isolated light showers will remain possible on Wednesday as a weak cold front crawls through the area. Warm and humid weather continues as highs again reach the low 80s.
The front should slip through by late Wednesday, allowing at least slightly cooler and less humid air to settle in for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look to be a pair of beautiful days, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Morning lows could reach the upper 50s for some by Thursday morning, but 50s are likely for Friday and Saturday mornings. Somewhat lower humidity should also make it feel a little more comfortable outdoors.
Weekend Outlook
We will be tracking a pair of features for potential impacts to our weekend weather. First, Eta is expected to be drifting slowly northward toward the Gulf Coast. While the official forecast and most of our guidance keep it a bit to our east, there is at least some low-end potential that a significantly weakened Eta tracks a bit closer to Louisiana. Even if it did, it likely would be a tropical depression or weaker and probably wouldn’t do much more than give our rain chances a slight bump.
The other feature will be a stronger cold front expected to arrive by late Sunday or early Monday. That front will at least keep a slight chance of showers going on Sunday and will hopefully finally bring a return of fall weather by next week. In its wake, morning lows are expected to reach the upper 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Eta is a bit stronger this morning with maximum winds of 60 mph as it sits nearly stationary near western Cuba. It has about another 24 hours where it could strengthen some more before increasing wind shear, dry air, and cooler water temperatures likely result in weakening. As previously mentioned, landfall is currently forecast to our east along the Gulf Coast and it likely reaches the coast at tropical depression strength or weaker.
Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Theta formed Monday night, making it the record-setting 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The previous record was 28 named storms in 2005.
Theta could flirt with becoming a hurricane before likely weakening late in the week or this weekend. It is expected to remain over the open waters of the eastern Atlantic for the next 5 days.
And there’s one more feature with a high likelihood of development in the coming days. A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean is given a 70% chance of development as it moves into the western Caribbean later this week. Most guidance indicates it will eventually track toward Central America. Should it become a tropical storm, the next name up is Iota.
