FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, humid weather continues into Wednesday

We will be tracking a pair of features for potential impacts to our weekend weather. First, Eta is expected to be drifting slowly northward toward the Gulf Coast. While the official forecast and most of our guidance keep it a bit to our east, there is at least some low-end potential that a significantly weakened Eta tracks a bit closer to Louisiana. Even if it did, it likely would be a tropical depression or weaker and probably wouldn’t do much more than give our rain chances a slight bump.