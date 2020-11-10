FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps continue to be too warm for November; hurricane season just won’t quit

In the tropics, the Storm Team’s main focus is on Tropical Storm Eta, which has been meandering in the southern/southeastern Gulf. Some additional strengthening is possible within the next day and Eta could approach hurricane intensity briefly as it starts to head northward into the central Gulf. However, any strengthening will be short-lived as dry air to Eta’s west and vertical wind shear are expected to steadily weaken the storm beginning Thursday. Model guidance continues to show a large degree of variance in terms of where the storm may head, but the general feeling is the threat for a Louisiana landfall remains fairly low and the farther the storm drifts west, the more rapid the rate of weakening. Should Eta make it to the northern Gulf Coast, it will likely be at no more than tropical depression strength. Indeed, there’s some potential Eta could fully collapses over the open waters of the Gulf before making a landfall.