FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps continue to be too warm for November; hurricane season just won’t quit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Storm Team is tracking two stories: a continued run of temperatures in the 80°s through the next five days and the very active tropics, with Eta in the Gulf, an invest in the Caribbean, and Theta in the open Atlantic.
Expect a warmer than normal night and Wednesday morning, with patchy fog forming before sunrise. Daybreak temperatures will run in the upper 60°s to near 70°, with isolated light showers possible through the early to mid-morning hours. The afternoon gets drier with some sunshine breaking out as a weak cold front slowly slips through the WAFB region. Behind the front, less humid air will be transported into the WAFB region thanks to persistent north winds, but the drier air mass will still be warmer than normal for November.
Thursday should be a mainly sunny day, with sunrise temperatures near 60° and an afternoon high running around 80° or more for metro Baton Rouge. Capital area temperatures will dip into the mid 50°s Friday morning, but afternoon highs will return to around 80° once again under mostly sunny skies.
The First Alert weekend forecast calls for a return of a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Plan for a sun/cloud mix Saturday, with rain chances set at 10% to 20%. Mostly cloudy skies Sunday will come with isolated showers. Highs both days will run around 80° to the low 80°s.
The weekend forecast could be impacted by Eta, depending on the final track of the Gulf system. At this stage, however, the Storm Team is anticipating a minimal tropical effect from the weakening system as it moves into the northern Gulf.
Additionally, a second cold front is expected to push through the WAFB region late Sunday or very early Monday morning. That front will be stronger than the Wednesday/Thursday frontal passage, although it’s still not expected to be much of a rainmaker. However, daytime highs will drop into the 70°s rather than the 80°s next week, with lows falling into the 40°s a couple of mornings next week too.
In the tropics, the Storm Team’s main focus is on Tropical Storm Eta, which has been meandering in the southern/southeastern Gulf. Some additional strengthening is possible within the next day and Eta could approach hurricane intensity briefly as it starts to head northward into the central Gulf. However, any strengthening will be short-lived as dry air to Eta’s west and vertical wind shear are expected to steadily weaken the storm beginning Thursday. Model guidance continues to show a large degree of variance in terms of where the storm may head, but the general feeling is the threat for a Louisiana landfall remains fairly low and the farther the storm drifts west, the more rapid the rate of weakening. Should Eta make it to the northern Gulf Coast, it will likely be at no more than tropical depression strength. Indeed, there’s some potential Eta could fully collapses over the open waters of the Gulf before making a landfall.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor Tropical Storm Theta in the central Atlantic, the record-setting 29th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season. With maximum sustained winds estimated at 70 mph as of 3 p.m. Tuesday (local time), Theta may make a run at hurricane intensity in the next handful of hours as it tracks towards the east-northeast. Regardless of any additional strengthening, Theta poses no threat for a landfall and is expected to begin weakening later this week and become a post-tropical storm over the weekend.
