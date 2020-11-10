FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Air conditioners up and running in November

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mon., Nov. 10 - Air conditioners up and running
By Diane Deaton | November 10, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 7:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here we go again. Early temperatures feel a lot more like afternoon highs this time of year! 

Starting out in the mid/upper 60°s to low/mid 70°s in some neighborhoods, ending up with a high in the low/mid 80°s. 

Add a little rain to the mix, but only a very few spotty/isolated showers (at best, a 20% coverage). 

Overnight, mostly cloudy – perhaps a few lingering showers, still too warm, a low of 68°.

Tomorrow, your Veterans Day forecast includes partly cloudy skies, a stray shower and a high of 84°.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.