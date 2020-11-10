Eat out, give back: Restaurant Week Baton Rouge

The following information was provided by Restaurant Week Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of Baton Rouge’s favorite eateries are coming together, November 2 - 14, for the popular bi-annual installment of Restaurant Week Baton Rouge, presented by the Louisiana Beef Industry Council.
Due to the current phase 3 requirements for the restaurant industry, we are expanding this installment of Restaurant Week to two weeks!
“We are excited to partner with Baton Rouge Restaurant Week to highlight Beef’s great taste and nutritional value with our local culinary talents!”, said Amelia Kent, President of the Louisiana Beef Industry Council, Restaurant Week’s presenting sponsor.
Thousands of diners enjoy three-course meals ranging from $15-40 per person at a variety of restaurants across the Capital City. It provides a great opportunity for diners to not only enjoy their favorite eateries, but to also try new ones.
All participating restaurants and menus can be found at eatbr.com.
Although this bi-annual event offers delicious food at amazing prices for the diners of Baton Rouge and increases business for local restaurants, it also benefits an important Baton Rouge cause.
Dig Baton Rouge will donate $2 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank formevery Restaurant Week photo tagged #eatBR on Instagram during the week.
Diners are asked to demonstrate safe practices outlined by the state’s phase 3 guidelines at all establishments. Masks are required upon entre at all participating restaurants.
Additionally, each restaurant will have table tents on their tables with a QR code for patrons to scan using their smartphone to view their menus.
Restaurant Week Baton Rouge was presented by the Louisiana Beef and Industry Council and made possible by the following sponsors and community partners, in no particular order: Coca-Cola, Abita Beer, OpenTable, Lamar, Bite and Booze, EatLoveBR, Talk107.3 FM, WAFB, Yelp, Bite & Booze, Visit Baton Rouge, and Ben & Keith.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.