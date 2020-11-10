BREC leaders seek public input for redesign of Airline Highway Park Fair Grounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC wants to make the Airline High Park Fair Grounds look more like Highland Community or Forest Community Park.
The city will finish its redesign sometime around the beginning of 2021, but they want the public’s help putting the finishing touches on the plan. Members of the public can voice their ideas Tuesday night (Nov. 10) at the Highland Park Gym between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
BREC leaders say they want to add things like playgrounds and trails to the park so people will be more likely to spend the day there.
“We can design a park to be multi-functional, to be a great recreation destination, to provide great green infrastructure. It has great native, natural habitat and forested areas,” said Reed Richard, head of BREC Planning and Engineering.
BREC says it also plans to improve the park’s ability to retain water during flash floods. It would be the only community park in the southeastern corner of the parish.
