Ascension leaders try to secure future of remaining plants after announcement of Shell closure

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in Ascension Parish are on notice following the closure of the Shell refinery in Convent.
Ascension Parish isn’t being hit as hard as St. James Parish economically speaking, but there’s a worry the industry that keeps the parish’s economy and its people ticking isn’t as secure as it once was. Now, officials are trying to shore up the refineries that dot the parish to ensure there’s not a domino effect.
“The chemical industry in Ascension Parish, it’s almost half of our budget, half the school board’s budget, half the sheriff’s department’s budget, so every teacher you see, the chemicals pay for about half of that salary, every police officer pays for about half of that salary,” said John Diez, chief administrative officer for Ascension Parish.
It’s important to note, no other plants have signaled they’re closing at this time.
