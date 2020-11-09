WATCH: City of New Orleans will enter Phase 3.3 Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced that the City of New Orleans will enter Phase 3.3 later this week.
The biggest changes include larger capacities for indoor and outdoor gatherings and indoor seating for bars.
Indoor gatherings can now include up to 100 people. The city stressed that the venue must be large enough to allow for people to be six feet apart.
Outdoor gatherings can now increase to 150 people.
Bars will now be able to operate at 25 percent indoor capacity with a maximum of 50 people.
Indoor live entertainment is still not allowed.
Despite stable data trends of COVID in Orleans Parish, the city is seeing a spike in case in the university community after Halloween, but the city’s Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says it’s something they’re monitoring closely.
As of November 9, there have been fewer than 50 cases per day and a positivity rate of less than 3 percent for more than 6 weeks.
NOT ALLOWED IN 3.3
- Amusement Parks
- Fairs and Festivals
- Arcades
- Indoor playground and play centers
- Second Lines and Parades
- Dance clubs
Mark Hughes owns The Cannery in New Orleans which is primarily used as a wedding venue.
Since the pandemic, Hughes says they’ve lost several events to venues outside of the city and have been forced to lay off employees.
He says he hopes whatever details are released by Mayor Cantrell will help give his business a much needed boost.
“The least I would like to hear would just be to put us on the same playing field as everyone else so we’re able to compete with people around us. Theres only so much money that you can use to hang on. The mortgage companies aren’t giving us a pass to make notes on the building.We have equipment and employees.”
