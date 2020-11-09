Waitr now offering alcohol delivery from restaurants in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Lafayette-based food delivery company Waitr is now offering alcohol delivery in Baton Rouge.
The company says the new service allows anyone 21 years or older to add beer and wine to their orders when they make purchases from their favorite restaurant.
The service became legal when Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill authored by Sen. Bret Allain (R-Franklin) into law in June.
Waitr customers can now view alcohol menus when ordering from Baton Rouge-area restaurants.
Any alcohol purchase must be accompanied by a food order, according to Waitr.
“We are happy we can continue to expand ways to reinforce our commitment to local communities in the current environment,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need, such as the addition of alcohol delivery.”
Grimstad says once your order is delivered, the Waitr driver will verify that you are at least 21 years of age by scanning your identification with a verification app, and asking you to sign a copy of the receipt.
Waitr and its sister brand Bite Squad, operate in over 700 cities in the U.S.
