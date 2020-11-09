UPDATE: 7-year-old Slidell girl struck by vehicle succumbs to injuries

A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Pontchartrain Drive. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
November 8, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:49 AM

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The 7-year-old girl struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police say Imani Moore was attempting to cross Pontchartrain Drive near Markham Drive before the vehicle struck her at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

She was then taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Impairment is not suspected. However, toxicology test results are pending.

No charges have been filed at this time.

