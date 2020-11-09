ULM suspends football activities because of COVID-19, scheduled to face Arkansas State Saturday

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020. (Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Chris Hudgison | November 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 3:32 PM

MONROE, La. (KAIT) - The status of Saturday’s Arkansas State/ULM matchup is up in the air.

The Monroe News-Star & KNOE report that the Warhawks suspended football activities because of COVID-19. Athletic department administrative staffers tested positive. The football team & staff will take more tests Monday and could resume activities Tuesday.

ULM is scheduled to play Arkansas State Saturday at 2:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. If the game is postponed, it would likely be played on Saturday, December 12th. ULM is already playing Troy on the 5th. The 12th is a possible date that’s open for both teams.

