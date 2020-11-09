Southern University receives nearly $500K from National Park Service for preservation of iconic building dating back to 1840

BATON ROUGE, La. - The National Park Service recently announced a grant of nearly $500,000 to Southern University and A&M College for the preservation of a historic structure on the Baton Rouge campus. The grant, one of 18 awarded to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is for the preservation of the Southern’s oldest building, the Archives Building. The structure is part of the Southern University National Historic District on the bluff of the Mississippi River.