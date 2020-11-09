Monday, November 9: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Nov. 9, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 188,352 total cases - 380 new cases
- 5,819 total deaths - 12 new deaths
- 652 patients in hospitals - increase of 30 patients
- 71 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 172,210 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8.
- 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- 36% are individuals 29 and under.
- 21% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Thursday, Nov. 5, LDH says 5,506 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,893,443.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.