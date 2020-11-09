Lunch with Coach O: Alabama Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly interview session Monday via Zoom with sports journalists to discuss the upcoming game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14.
LSU-Alabama is usually a big matchup and it has added significance with the Crimson Tide entering the contest just moving up to the No. 1 ranking in college football.
Orgeron said he talked to Koy Moore and mother Monday morning about the situation. He also thanked Chief Murphy Paul for swift action.
Coach O also confirmed LSU is dealing with COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing. He said some players have tested positive and are in quarantine but he could not get into specifics. He said he will let the doctors handle it when asked about the possible cancellation of the game. He emphasized LSU is looking forward to playing Alabama.
Kickoff for No. 1 Alabama at LSU is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game can be seen on WAFB.
