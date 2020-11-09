THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD legal division says it will take at least 30 days to release any possible video of incident involving Koy Moore

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Within minutes of WAFB submitting a public records request to the Baton Rouge Police Department to obtain body camera video from officers' encounter with LSU freshmen wide receiver Koy Moore, the agency’s legal division sent a response saying they were swamped with requests and that it would take at least 30 days for the agency to hand over any available video.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter submitted the request one day after the LSU player posted on Instagram about the encounter where he claimed he was “violated”. At some point during the encounter, Moore said officers unzipped his pants looking for a gun that he had already repeatedly told them he did not have on him. Three officers have been placed on paid leave while the department investigates.
Recently, BRPD has released body camera video after questions were raised over incidents, in some cases on the same day. One such incident was back on July 6, 2020 following the controversial arrest of a teenager. After several members of the community had questions over the techniques officers used in that case, the agency released several body camera videos a few days after the incident.
On July 20, 2020, the department released body camera video the same day and within hours after officers shot and killed a man they say pulled a gun on them when they went looking for him inside of a Tigerland apartment.
In October, when officers served a no-knock warrant on an Erie Street home that turned out to not be the place a murder suspect was living, the 9News Investigators asked for body camera video of that incident but the request was denied because it did not fit into a departmental policy where they will release some videos to protect the interest of public safety.
This was the statement released by the department at the time.
“Within our policy, we have some rules set to where if it warrants release to protect the interest of public safety, we will go ahead and release some videos.”
WAFB reached out to clarify if this case would fall under that departmental policy but have not heard back at this time. Our legal team says the 30-day window goes against the Louisiana Public Records Law. WAFB sent that response to the agency’s legal team asking for the records to be available in a timely manner.
