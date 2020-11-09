Hundreds of new jobs focused on producing clean energy could be coming to Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port of Baton Rouge could soon pave the way for a new plant across the Mississippi River... and it could mean hundreds of jobs for the Baton Rouge area, all focused on producing clean energy.
“These dollars will flow all up the economic chain from the farmer, again, to the chemical processor, to the ships, to the ports. It’s a win for everyone,” said Dr. Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
