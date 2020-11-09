Council to consider pay raises for Gonzales mayor, police chief

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales City Council is being asked to consider pay increases for both its mayor and police chief.
In July, both men were reelected without opposition.
If approved by the city’s board of aldermen, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux’s annual salary would move from $134,950 per year to $140,916 annually. That’s an increase of 4.25%.
The salary for Gonzales Chief of Police Sherman Jackson would increase 4.29%, from his current pay of $122,408 per year to $127,670 annually.
The ordinances to increase the pay for both men will be introduced at Monday night’s council meeting. If approved, the pay raises will be voted on during December’s council meeting. Mayor Arceneaux says a budget amendment will be introduced at Monday night’s meeting that will also call for a 2% pay increase for all city employees.
