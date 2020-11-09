FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, muggy week on the way with no real sign of fall

Tuesday will open with mostly cloudy skies along with pockets of mainly light fog; sunrise temperatures will run in the mid 60°s for metro Baton Rouge. Expect mostly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix, with highs in the low 80°s along with a few mostly light showers into the afternoon with little or no threat of thunderstorms. A sun/cloud mix will continue into Wednesday, with a few more area showers during the day and highs again in the low 80°s, with a few WAFB neighborhoods reaching the mid 80°s. Even where rain does fall, two-day rain totals are likely to come in at well under 0.25″ for most.