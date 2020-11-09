FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, muggy week on the way with no real sign of fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Alert forecast keeps the WAFB region warm and somewhat muggy right through the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 80° or more each day, with morning lows in the 60°s for most of the next six days. Low-end rain chances associated with a pair of frontal systems are included Tuesday and Wednesday, and again Saturday and Sunday, but rain totals are expected to run at less than 0.5″ between now and Sunday, with little or no concern for severe weather.
Tuesday will open with mostly cloudy skies along with pockets of mainly light fog; sunrise temperatures will run in the mid 60°s for metro Baton Rouge. Expect mostly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix, with highs in the low 80°s along with a few mostly light showers into the afternoon with little or no threat of thunderstorms. A sun/cloud mix will continue into Wednesday, with a few more area showers during the day and highs again in the low 80°s, with a few WAFB neighborhoods reaching the mid 80°s. Even where rain does fall, two-day rain totals are likely to come in at well under 0.25″ for most.
Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, with a modest drop in the humidity.
The Storm Team is posting rain chances at 20% to 30% Saturday, followed by a 30% to 40% rain chance Sunday as the next front rolls through the viewing area. Weekend rain amounts are likely to come in at well under 0.5″, and one again, thunderstorm activity is expected to be limited.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Eta has moved into the Gulf of Mexico and has been drenching large portions of Florida. Eta is expected to slowly drift in the southeastern and southern Gulf for the next day or so before slowly heading north, then northeast. The latest landfall forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Eta making landfall in the Florida Big Bend region Saturday morning. While Eta is likely to keep Louisiana residents nervous through much of the work week, the Storm Team still believes there’s very little chance for a Louisiana landfall.
The NHC has also highlighted two more areas for potential tropical development in the coming days. A non-tropical low in the central Atlantic has been tagged as Invest 97L. The NHC is giving 97L up to an 80% chance for becoming a tropical cyclone within the next five days as it moves eastward. Regardless of development, 97L is no threat to our part of the world.
The NHC is also highlighting the central Caribbean for potential tropical development over the next five days as conditions are forecast to be conducive for low-pressure development tied to a tropical wave.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.