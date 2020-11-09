FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Too warm for November

By Diane Deaton | November 9, 2020 at 7:45 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 7:45 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little rain over the weekend but the majority of neighborhoods reported very little, if any, significant totals. 

As far as the potential for wet weather today is concerned – it’s not likely. In fact, after all the cloud cover Sunday, we’re returning to sunshine today! 

It may be a bit on the breezy side and too warm for early November. Our high is expected to top out in the lower 80°s. 

Overnight, quiet and dry conditions continue with a low of 65°.

Tomorrow, we’ll add a few isolated showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but only a 20% coverage – your high Tuesday topping out at 83°.

