FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Too warm for November

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little rain over the weekend but the majority of neighborhoods reported very little, if any, significant totals.
As far as the potential for wet weather today is concerned – it’s not likely. In fact, after all the cloud cover Sunday, we’re returning to sunshine today!
It may be a bit on the breezy side and too warm for early November. Our high is expected to top out in the lower 80°s.
Overnight, quiet and dry conditions continue with a low of 65°.
Tomorrow, we’ll add a few isolated showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but only a 20% coverage – your high Tuesday topping out at 83°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.