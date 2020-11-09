FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No sign of fall weather this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm and humid conditions will prevail this week as high pressure dominates over the eastern half of the country. Temperatures will be well above normal and only small rain chances are in the forecast.
Today’s Forecast
After a somewhat gloomy weekend, we should enjoy more in the way of sunshine today. Highs will top out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies with no rain expected.
Rest of This Week
A slight increase in moisture ahead of a weak cold front may be enough to produce a few showers around the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of us stay dry, however, with rain chances on Tuesday around 20% and 10%-20% on Wednesday.
That weak front may slip to our south by Thursday, but will likely only result in a minor reduction in our morning lows. We’ll wake up to upper 50s by Friday and Saturday instead of the mid to upper 60s we’re experiencing right now.
Extended Outlook
That same front will retreat to the north by Saturday, resulting in the chance of a few showers returning to the forecast. We then await the arrival of what we hope will be a more significant cold front.
Ahead of that one, a few showers will remain possible on Sunday, with guidance suggesting the boundary slips through by next Monday and finally delivers a decent cool down to the area.
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Eta is moving into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico as of Monday morning. Its legacy so far in terms of U.S. impacts has been rainfall. Parts of south Florida have been hit hard, with rain totals topping 15 inches in spots. Rainfall will continue to be its greatest threat as it meanders in the eastern Gulf for the next several days.
The forecast no longer shows Eta regaining hurricane strength, but it also can’t be completely ruled out. As it stands this morning, the threat still looks low for our part of the world. If Eta were to move farther west in the Gulf, it would likely be in a significantly weakened state.
Eta is not alone in the tropics today, with the National Hurricane Center monitoring two additional areas for potential development. A non-tropical low several hundred miles southwest of the Azores is being given a 70% chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm.
Whatever happens with this one, it will not be a threat to the U.S. as it’s expected to track eastward in the general direction of western Europe.
Somewhat closer to home, the Caribbean is being monitored for potential development again later this week. A tropical wave moving through the Caribbean may try to organize by late this week or this weekend. Development odds are currently placed at 50% over the next 5 days. In case you’re wondering, the next 2 Greek names up are Theta and Iota.
