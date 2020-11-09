The evolution of Mac Jones: How the Alabama quarterback found his stride in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is hoping to lead his team to victory this Saturday against LSU. While he’s been incredible in 2020, the junior has come a long way since arriving in Tuscaloosa.
Jones joined the Crimson Tide in 2017, but redshirted that year. Over time, he’s grown into one of the best play-callers in the country. He says anyone can be in his shoes if they’re willing to put in the work.
“I think you can develop anything at the quarterback position," said Jones. "If you work on it and practice and emulate game-like situations, you can really do anything.”
Jones saw his first action as an Alabama quarterback during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2018, where he rushed for just one yard against Louisville back in 2018. That year was also the first time he faced off with LSU, who the Tide will hopefully play this Saturday.
After some reflection, Jones said playing in those games has taught him how to get ready for big games.
“I was definitely younger back then, and I do think about that a lot, but a lot has changed, and that was definitely a moment where I wish I was more prepared, and I’ll make sure that happens this week with my preparation,” said Jones.
That preparation includes leading his teammates to victory; something he wasn’t quite ready for two years ago. But, Jones has learned a lot about himself as quarterback, and looks forward to the challenge lying ahead this weekend.
“Games like this is why everyone wants to get the chance to play college football. Everyone on our team looks forward to a game like this, regardless of the situation, where we get to go and play an away game against a really good team.”
2020 has been a breakout year for the Jacksonville, Florida native. He’s picked up multiple SEC player of the week honors, and he currently is the top choice for this year’s Heisman among another prestigious awards.
