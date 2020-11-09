Arkansas announces Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is shown during a game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville. (Source: (AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Chris Hudgison | November 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 1:19 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Another SEC football coach has been impacted by the pandemic.

Arkansas announced that head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested Sunday and found out the results Monday. He’ll meet with the team virtually while he’s in isolation.

Associate head coach & defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the interim head coach. Odom has plenty of experience on SEC sidelines, he led Missouri from 2016-2019.

3-3 Arkansas faces #6 Florida Saturday in Gainesville. Kickoff is at 6:00pm on ESPN.

