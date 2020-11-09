Alabama is a HUGE favorite over LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alabama opened as a 22-point favorite over LSU on Sunday. A day later, that number has moved to 24 points.
Last season, LSU won this matchup, 46-41. The Tigers win ended an 8-game losing streak to the Tide.
This season, well it’s totally different story for the Tigers. They enter the Alabama matchup with a 2-3 record.
On the other sideline, Alabama is sporting a 6-0 record. The Associated Press has the Tide ranked No. 1.
Alabama and LSU kick things off Saturday in Tiger Stadium at 5 p.m.
