Sunday, November 8: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Nov. 8, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 187,961 total cases - 1,251 new cases
- 5,807 total deaths - 20 new deaths
- 622 patients in hospitals - decrease of 22 patients
- 72 patients on ventilators - decrease of 9 patients
- 172,210 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.
- 94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- 23% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Thursday, Nov. 5, LDH says 18,810 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,861,456.
