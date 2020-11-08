FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not going to feel much like November this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will have some changes as we move forward into the work/school week. The nicest change will be a return of sunshine Monday.
A ridge of high pressure to our east will be in control for a day or two keeping skies generally clear and the weather dry for Monday. Temperatures will remain well above average.
Morning lows will be 15 degrees warmer than normal Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be almost 10 degrees above normal. We aren’t talking record heat, but you have to say it sure doesn’t feel like November.
An approaching trough will try to drag a weak cold front across the area early Wednesday. The front will struggle to push into the area and may stall near or just north. A couple of showers can’t be ruled Tuesday into Wednesday as the front approaches and tries to push through.
Don’t expect a large drop in temperature. Temperatures to end the week will remain above normal, but slightly cooler than earlier in the week. Yet another weak cold front will arrive next weekend. This front may cause more of a drop in temperature, but temperatures will only be approaching normal for mid-November as opposed to a drastic change. Once again, a couple of showers will be possible.
We continue to track Tropical Storm Eta. Eta is forecast to become a Category 1 Hurricane as it moves near South Florida into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. The trough that pushes through our area Wednesday should help push Eta more into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and potentially into Florida by the end of the week.
Even if Eta were to try and make it to the Western Gulf of Mexico, environmental conditions will be very hostile and likely cause Eta to rapidly weaken. We are tracking two additional systems. The first is a subtropical low in the Central Atlantic. This system has been given a low chance of becoming a Subtropical Storm.
The other system is a tropical wave forecast to slowly move into the Caribbean Sea over the next several days. Models are keying in on this system for possible development early next week. Early indications are that this system will remain moving west towards Central America or the Yucatan.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.