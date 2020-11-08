FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures for next 10 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have to dodge a couple of passing showers to close out our weekend. Rain chances will be greatest west and south of Baton Rouge today. Rain coverage will stay isolated and those that see rain will likely receive less than 0.25″.
The big weather story moving forward will be warmer than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs won’t approach any records, it’s just that temperatures will remain above normal for the entirety of our exclusive 10-day forecast!
Bottomline is that it won’t be feeling like November anytime soon.
Even with above normal temperatures, we are going to see a pair of cold fronts over the next 10 days. The first arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. This first front may squeeze out a couple of showers. The temperature fall behind the front will only be a couple of degrees to close out the week.
The second cold front arrives next weekend. Once again things stay mainly dry with this front. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans you have for next weekend as most stay dry. We should see a slightly better cool down associated with this front.
Tropical Storm Eta will be impacting Cuba and South Florida in the coming days. Eta is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico Monday, but it is forecast to meander in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico through much of the week.
Any movement west towards the Western Gulf of Mexico would come with a price for Eta. The environment in the Western Gulf of Mexico will be hostile to the system and it would likely weaken and dissipate if it moved towards our area. Eta will be a significant rain maker for the Florida Peninsula based on the current forecast.
