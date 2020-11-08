Deadly shooting at Lark complex near LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police responded to a deadly shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near LSU Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at a complex called ‘Lark’, located on Burbank Drive at Parker, next to a Taco Bell restaurant.
One person was found dead and the coroner’s office was called to the scene, police said.
Authorities say the victim, a male, was not an LSU student.
No information about the victim or shooter had been released as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Lark Baton Rouge sent a letter to residents regarding the shooting.
Dear Residents:
We regret to inform you of a homicide that occurred this morning within a residence at Lark Baton Rouge/ Baton Rouge Police responded around 9 a.m. to a report of gunshots. We are deeply saddened to report that we have learned of one fatality in this incident. Police have not yet shared the identity of the victim or any suspects. We have not learned whether any arrests have been made.
Our somber thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones. But the safety of and security of all our residents remain our highest priority. Our management team is cooperating fully with law enforcement to help in anyway possible, while maintaining our existing security measures. We ask you to be vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious or threatening activity in or around the community, as always.
We will continue to provide updates as we receive pertinent information. Please do not hesitate to reach out directly with any concerns.
Sincerely,
Lauren Milkoski
General Manager
