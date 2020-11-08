Brees full participant at practice on Friday; Thomas questionable for Bucs game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees was listed as a full participant at Friday’s practice after dealing with shoulder issues.
Michael Thomas was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Thomas practiced every day this week, but on a limited basis.
Coach Sean Payton on Friday was asked if Brees and Thomas will both be a go for Sunday against the Bucs.
“Yeah, we’ll see. You know, I thought we had a good week of preparation. And we’ll wait until game day," said Payton.
