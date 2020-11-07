49-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Florida Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a traffic crash that killed a 49-year-old woman.
According to detectives, the crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 in the 2600 block Florida Street.
The pedestrian, Rochelle Stewart, 49, was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder while attempting to cross the roadway. Stewart was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
This traffic crash is still under investigation.
