Two firefighters unharmed after briefly trapped by collapsed wall during fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two firefighters are unharmed after being briefly trapped by a collapsed wall while extinguishing a fire at an automotive shop.
The two firefighters were attempting to enter the building to extinguish the fire at Ko’s Kustoms on Darryl Drive Saturday morning. They were trapped when an exterior brick wall collapsed on top of them, but neither were injured, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Two dogs were found dead after the fire engulfed the building.
The building and all of its contents were considered a total loss, costing about $250,000. There were 10 cars inside the shop at the time. Four other cars outside of the building were also damaged.
The cause of this fire is unknown at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.