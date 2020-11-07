LSU lands No. 2 safety in the nation

(WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed another huge commitment for the class of 2021, just one week after the No. 1 safety in the nation, Sage Ryan, committed to the Tigers.
Derrick Davis Jr. from Monroeville, Pa., announced his commitment to the Bayou Bengals on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The 6-foot-one, 194 pound safety chose LSU over offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.
According to 247Sports, Davis Jr. a four-star, is ranked No. 53 overall in the nation, and No. 2 safety in the nation.
The Tigers sit at 22 commits for the class of 2021, and currently have the No. 3 class in the nation according to 247Sports.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star safety, Sage Ryan, Louisiana
- Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star safety, Derrick Davis Jr., Pennsylvania
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
- Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
- Three-star safety, Matthew Langlois, Louisiana
- Three-star wide receiver, Jack Bech, Louisiana
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
- Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
