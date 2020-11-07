LSU lands No. 2 safety in the nation

LSU lands No. 2 safety in the nation
LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media)
By Spencer Chrisman | November 7, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 3:49 PM

(WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed another huge commitment for the class of 2021, just one week after the No. 1 safety in the nation, Sage Ryan, committed to the Tigers.

Derrick Davis Jr. from Monroeville, Pa., announced his commitment to the Bayou Bengals on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The 6-foot-one, 194 pound safety chose LSU over offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.

According to 247Sports, Davis Jr. a four-star, is ranked No. 53 overall in the nation, and No. 2 safety in the nation.

The Tigers sit at 22 commits for the class of 2021, and currently have the No. 3 class in the nation according to 247Sports.

RELATED: HOLD THAT TIGER! Nation’s top safety commits to LSU

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

  • Five-star safety, Sage Ryan, Louisiana
  • Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
  • Four-star safety, Derrick Davis Jr., Pennsylvania
  • Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
  • Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
  • Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
  • Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
  • Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
  • Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
  • Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
  • Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
  • Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
  • Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
  • Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
  • Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
  • Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
  • Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
  • Three-star safety, Matthew Langlois, Louisiana
  • Three-star wide receiver, Jack Bech, Louisiana
  • Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
  • Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
  • Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.