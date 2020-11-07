FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next 10 days mainly dry and warmer than normal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even with two cold fronts forecast to move through the area over the next 10 days, the weather forecast generally won’t be very different day to day. We end this weekend with mainly dry conditions and warmer than normal temperatures.
The early morning low will be almost 15 degrees above normal and afternoon high about five degrees warmer than normal. A stray shower or two will be possible before sunrise and then during the afternoon hours Sunday. Most will remain dry so don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Clouds will be stubborn to clear, but we should start to see some clearing by Monday.
The temperature trend stays pretty much the same with morning lows ranging between 10-15 degrees warmer than normal and afternoon highs 5-10 degrees warmer than normal through next weekend.
A weak cold front is set to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. This front will push through largely dry, but may trigger a shower or two Tuesday PM into Wednesday. This front won’t deliver a big change in temperature. A second, slightly stronger cold front will arrive during the beginning of next week.
A few isolated showers will be possible over the weekend, but most will stay dry. Temperatures may finally approach mid-November normal by the middle of next week.
Eta has become a Tropical Storm once again. Eta is forecast to impact Cuba and South Florida in the coming days. Eta is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico Monday and may stall in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico for several days leading to a major soaking for the Florida Peninsula through the upcoming week.
The local area will see little to no impacts related to Eta as long range weather guidance shows no threat for the North Central Gulf Coast. If Eta tries to move west towards the local area it will encounter a very hostile environment and would likely dissipate before arriving.
