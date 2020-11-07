FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few showers passed early Saturday morning. That will be the trend for the rest of the weekend, a few passing showers every now and then. Rain amounts won’t be very high as most showers will be fairly light in nature.
An upper-level disturbance is the root cause for these isolated rain showers. The upper-level low will begin to exit the region Sunday evening. Temperatures will remain well above normal as we end the weekend and head into the upcoming work/school week.
Our next cold front arrives late Tuesday. This cold front will be very weak and is not expected to produce much rain. Temperatures won’t really even see much of a dip only dropping a degree or two mid-week. Therefore, temperatures will remain above normal through the work/school week.
Another cold front is set to arrive next weekend. This front will also be weak, but will produce a few more showers and may drop temperatures a handful of degrees. Needless to say, there won’t be many weather changes over the next 10 days.
We continue to track Eta which is forecast to become a Tropical Storm as it moves across Cuba towards South Florida. Eta will be a rain maker for the Florida with flash flood potential across the Southern half of the Florida Peninsula.
Eta is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico but stay in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. An approaching trough should help steer Eta away from Louisiana into Florida by late in the week.
