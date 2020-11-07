BRPD investigating homicide on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 in the 4700 block of Winbourne Aveune.
According to officials, Donald Dunn, 37, was shot multiple times while inside his vehicle and died at the scene.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP)
