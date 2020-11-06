YOUR MONEY: Shoppers can get money back for shopping during Cash Back Day

“It might sound a bit intimidating but I promise it’s not,” said Skirboll. “Five simple steps. Number 1, make sure you are logged into your RetailMeNot account or sign up for a free account. Number two, you choose and activate the cashback offer for where you want to shop at online. Next, make the purchase with the retailer of your choice. Allow 45 days to validate your purchase and last, redeem your rewards via cash through PayPal or Venmo. Just in time for last-minute holiday shopping.”